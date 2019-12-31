advertisement

Arsenal chief coach Michael Arteta is still looking for his first win at the club, with four of England’s Premier League rivals ahead of a home clash with Manchester United.

The former Arsenal midfielder has led the Gunners to two games in the Premier League, and he has yet to taste the win.

He was the assistant coach of Premier League champions Manchester City under Pep Guardiola until he was appointed Arsenal head coach earlier this month.

The 37-year-old Arsenal manager is in his first job as a key man after three years as an assistant at Manchester City.

Michael Aretha drew Arsenal 1-1 at home to Bournemouth as head coach before a 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea.

The Gunners led most of Chelsea’s game before they scored two goals and gave the Blues three points on the offer.

Ahead of Manchester United, ahead of Switzerland’s Granite Xh Aka, he is expected to return to the starting XI after missing out on Chelsea due to illness.

Predicted Arsenal XI – Manchester United (4-2-3-1). Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Louise, Rob Holding, Aysley Maitland-Niles; Lucas Torreira, Granite aka Aka; Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli; Pierre-Amer Aubameyang.

