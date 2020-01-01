advertisement

Arsenal 2 Manchester United 0

Mikel Arteta celebrated his first win as Arsenal coach after a dominant first-half performance against Manchester United. a small step in the right direction.

Arsenal had started 13th in the Premier League with a four point lead over the relegation zone, and everyone knew that another home defeat would have resulted in four goals in a row – not all of them to Arteta’s account, but it would have been a club match. Record low.

Arteta advised fans not to look at the table, just to judge performance, but it looks a little less bleak now that the team is back in the top half. The performance was also good, even if it was against a United team who had traveled without their instinct to attack.

Arsenal might have scored more goals in the first half, but Nicolas Pépé and Sokratis’ goals gave them more than enough to defend after the break. United had arrived in good shape, their confidence had been strengthened and it was a great chance for them to beat fourth Chelsea, who had previously drawn in Brighton.

The game felt good to them because they preferred to counterattack teams that played on the forefoot but simply never got going. Even in the second half, when they had the territorial advantage, they struggled to get too much clarity. For United, it had to be submitted to the office on bad days.

Arteta demanded intensity and his team started positively, just like against Chelsea on Sunday. Again, they took the lead early and it was a big moment for Pépé, the £ 72m record holder who benefited from close combat after Sead Kolasinac’s low flank shot from the inside of Victor Lindelöf’s heel.

United took an offside position against Kolasinac, who received a pass from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but VAR confirmed that the left-back was balanced. Pépé’s fifth win of the season, left-steered past David De Gea, was orderly and meant a shot in the arm for Arsenal, who had been devastated by Chelsea’s late comeback win.

Arteta had said he was concerned about how the outcome would affect Arsenal. Shortly thereafter, Pépé showed his fast feet as he passed Luke Shaw before checking and punching him again. His cross required a spectacular scissor kick from Aubameyang, which flew up.

This was once the date of the Premier League season, but a look at the league table told its own story. These clashes, in which players like Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane played a prominent role, were often underlined by defiant candidates, and there were a few trifles in this encounter that set the tone when David Luiz played Anthony Martial in the first minute.

He managed to escape a booking, but Kolasinac could not when he pulled Daniel James down in the next action. Referee Chris Kavanagh was a busy man who decided on a variety of border incidents.

Solskjær was determined to focus on the players at his disposal, but the continued absence of Paul Pogba inevitably caused one of the subplots. Obviously, the midfielder suffered another foot injury that ruined his season, although the details of the injury were consistently patchy.

Arsenal was the only team that showed up in the first half. United was passive and lacked creativity in midfield. Her only trick was to play balls on the channels for her quick attackers, but that was too predictable. Their only chance before the break was a free kick for Harry Maguire in the 45th minute after Fred’s free kick, which he addressed directly to Bernd Leno.

Arsenal had taken the lead 2-0 on a Pépé corner after a defensive horror show from United. Marcus Rashford resembled a statue when Alexandre Lacazette shot in front of the post to save, and although De Gea responded wisely to save, the ball shot again Lindelöf and Sokratis Papastathopoulos shot home from close range.

The goal had been announced after Arsenal tightened the grip after half an hour. Lacazette brilliantly spun Maguire into the box before tiptoeing on – he had to throw the shot quickly – while Lucas Torreira narrowly missed the post after he fought off Fred. United’s sloppiness was reflected in De Gea’s belated release, which Lacazette hit and broke in for Pépé. He stepped back from Nemanja Matic and threw a shot at the post.

Solskjær could have handled Pogba’s ingenuity, but given the boundaries between the club and player agent Mino Raiola, there must be questions about how long he wants to stay in Manchester. Raiola said United was “unrealistic and without a sports project,” a club that “would ruin even Maradona, Pelé, and Maldini. Paul needs a team and a club – one like Juventus.”

Arteta had his assistant, Freddie Ljungberg, in the stands to offer a different perspective. He says this will happen in every game, but everyone could see Arsenal dropping lower at the start of the second round. United pushed into the Arsenal half. Could you find some punch?

Solskjaer traded the disappointing Jesse Lingard and James for Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira. The latter had a sight when it was played through by Matic to hit the outside network. It was as good as it would be for United, and her despair was reflected when Aaron Wan-Bissaka tried to take a penalty dive. Like his team, he got nothing.

