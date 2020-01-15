advertisement

Arsenal will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for three games after Mikel Arteta has confirmed that his appeal to pick up the striker’s red card has been unsuccessful.

Aubameyang was knocked out in the second half of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday after falling on Max Meyer.

The Arsenal captain was initially booked for his challenge, but VAR instructed referee Paul Tierney to change his decision to a straight red.

Arsenal appealed against the red card, but – at his press conference to preview the duel with Sheffield United on Saturday – Arteta announced that Aubameyang should be suspended.

“It has been confirmed that he will be suspended for three games. It is a great shame and a great loss for us because we also know Auba’s intentions when he plays. But unfortunately he did the duel wrong, he made a decision and.” we have to accept it. “

“He was very sad after the game, disappointed that he left the team with 10 men. It was an action that I think was completely accidental.

“For me he was great, worked so hard, scored goals and was probably the most important player on the team. Losing him is really bad news for us.”

Aubameyang, who will miss Saturday’s game with the blades, a derby duel with Chelsea and a draw in the FA Cup against Bournemouth, got off to a good start in Selhurst Park before Jordan Ayew reached palace level.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, has so far scored 14 top-division goals this season.

