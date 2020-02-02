advertisement

Arsenal’s Premier League battles continued on Sunday when Burnley scored a 0-0 draw that could easily have gotten all three points at Turf Moor.

The Gunners had won their last 11 Burnley matches in all competitions, but Mikel Arteta’s men haven’t done nearly enough to extend this run as they again had no significant lead over the top four.

Although Arsenal missed presentable chances for itself, it could prove a bit lucky to score a point when Jay Rodriguez somehow managed to hit the bottom of the crossbar from five meters and the ball fell on the goal line 12 minutes before the end ,

Both teams remain at 31 points, 10 behind the first four and seven over the last three.

An unmarked Alexandre Lacazette headed past Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross when Arsenal started brilliantly before clinging to David Luiz’s over-the-ball ball and hopelessly taking a shot past the post.

Burnley was grateful for a great James Tarkowski duel against Lacazette when the striker tried to score, but the hosts soon grew into the game as the Arsenal threat subsided.

He stayed tall on both sides of Nick Pope to deny Aubameyang, and Rodriguez ’25 -Yarder tested Bernd Leno while the impressive Dwight McNeil and Jeff Hendrick were close together.

At the beginning of the second half, Burnley was certainly the greatest threat. Tarkowski and Ben Mee both threatened standard situations before Jeff Hendrick headed a McNeil cross just past Leno’s right post.

Aubameyang threw a header after the post from Lacazette’s left shot in a moment of danger to the hosts in the second half, but it was Burnley who came closest to scoring a winner.

What does it mean? Arsenal with so much work to do

Arteta clearly deserves time to stand out, but it’s amazing how far Arsenal has gone. It has now won only two of its last 17 Premier League games – and only six in the entire season. To say that the Spaniard is facing a major renovation would be an understatement.

McNeil shines again

As Arsenal’s attacking stars failed to convince, Burnley’s McNeil was the most dangerous player on the field who, with his speed and dangerous performance, was a constant threat. It will not be long before the winger becomes the subject of a larger club.

What’s next?

Both teams can take a break in the middle of the season before their next game. Arsenal received Newcastle United in 14 days, Burnley in Southampton the day before.

