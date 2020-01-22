advertisement

The latest reviews refer to Tuesday night, and for the sake of this article, we are mainly concerned about The CW for several reasons.

Let’s start here with Arrow since last night’s new episode was really Green Arrow and the Canary Islands. It served as a backdoor pilot for a possible show with Katherine McNamara, Juliana Harkavy and Katie Cassidy. It was an ambitious premise and we were excited to see if the audience would react – and for the most part they did. A rating of 0.3 in the 18-49 demographics seems natural for this show, but it also generated over 900,000 viewers in total. This is the largest audience this season for an episode of Arrow, except for the crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

Will this be enough for the spin-off to receive a series order? Nothing is certain, but we are cautiously optimistic about Arrow’s end and the feeling that The CW will try to blow up so much different content in the coming years.

The sad news is that the premiere of season five of Legends of Tomorrow had a rating of just 0.2 and a little over 720,000 viewers overall. The show has always been one of the most highly rated series in Arrowverse. However, that doesn’t mean there are problems across the board as it is often one of the most recorded TV shows when you look at the percentage of viewers watching via DVR / streaming. The audience is just a little bit different and we will continue to emphasize that this is our favorite Arrowverse show. (We’re still concerned about how it might look without Brandon Routh, but that’s a discussion for another time.)

Similar news – More news about Arrow’s two-hour series finale, which premieres next week

