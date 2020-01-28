advertisement

The Arrow series finale will air on The CW tonight, and we’re here to believe that what we have below is the last look at the series we’ll ever have. It is difficult to swallow.

What will we see through “Fadeout”? It’s a chance to dive into a world where Oliver Queen is no longer at home and where characters have to do their best to say goodbye. However, we still believe that Stephen Amell will be seen at some point – you don’t just bring Emily Bett Rickards back so you don’t spend your time with your longtime scene partner.

The quick look below mainly focuses on Katherine McNamara’s character, Mia, who is doing her best to channel her mother and doubt herself after William is kidnapped. She already feels like a new green arrow is failing and wonders if she can do justice to her father’s legacy. Dinah has done her best to give her guidance and maybe that will help. What else will it be? Time. We believe Mia is more than capable of being a Star City heroine, but it’s something she won’t become overnight. She went through her own ups and downs, much like Oliver, but it took some time for Oliver to put the hood on before he became the character so many of us know and love.

Imagine this series finale as a farewell, showing the cameos and performances of a number of people we have come to know and love over time. Nevertheless, there will still be hope in the sadness and chances are that these characters will continue to recognize that they have a life. There are other steps they can take and the chance that each one of them will heal. Oliver wants them to move forward, and we expect that.

Just prepare your paper handkerchiefs – today’s episode will complete an incredible journey, but also remind us that there’s so much Arrowverse left.

