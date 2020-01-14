advertisement

The story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “did no harm to the monarchy at all”

Constitutional monarchist David Flint says, like any family, the Royals will experience their “ups and downs” in the face of enormous public “fascination” and control.

The queen said she had “constructive” talks with other high-ranking kings about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and would allow the couple to spend time in Canada and the UK during a “transition period”.

The final decisions on how the couple will organize their time and finances will be made in the coming days after a statement from Buckingham Palace.

This happened after the Duke and Duchess announced their intention to resign as high-ranking kings.

Mr. Flint told Sky News that he believed the whole saga “did no harm to the monarchy at all.”

“The queen showed how quickly she solved the problem, she didn’t need a royal commission, she didn’t need advisors, she didn’t need an army of bureaucrats.

“They brought everyone together and they came to a reasonable conclusion,” he said.

