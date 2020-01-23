advertisement

HONG KONG – Derek Tai was arrested in front of the Hong Kong Legislative Council building in June after millions of people took part in demonstrations in the past seven months.

Tai, a quiet 21-year-old philosophy major, was one of the first protesters to be arrested. Five months later, he was charged with unlawful assembly, a crime that can result in up to three years in prison. In previous cases, the accused were sentenced to eight months in prison.

“I didn’t think they would bill me,” he said. Tai had planned to study in Germany this year, but like many of his colleagues in Hong Kong, he is now facing a possible prison sentence and an unpredictable future.

More than 7,000 demonstrators were arrested after seven months of unrest due to an extradition law that has since been withdrawn. Of these, 1,092 were indicted, Hong Kong police chief Chris Tang recently told city councilors.

Tens of thousands of people will take part in a peaceful march in Hong Kong on January 1, 2020. (Sung Pi-lung / The Epoch Times)

According to Tang, only 12 people were sentenced. The longest 14-month sentence was passed on to a demonstrator who had a gasoline bomb.

For demonstrators like Tai, the scale of the mass arrests and charges, the longer than usual delays in hearing, and the conditions in which they could be jailed if arrested again, have forced them to put their lives on hold – and keep them from returning to the Road.

The arrested protesters, 40 percent of whom are high school students and university students, are charged with riots, arson and possession of weapons, among other things. Protesters convicted of rioting, one of the most serious charges, face up to 10 years in prison.

Tai didn’t tell his mother that he was charged. She lives in mainland China and could not understand why her son was arrested during a protest.

“She was disappointed … she thinks I can do more than just be arrested, and our mainland relatives think I am a riot,” he said.

Whenever he feels depressed, Tai tries to remember his favorite Chinese philosophers.

“It really gives me strength,” he said. “Especially when they emphasize that I am able to see what is right and what is wrong,” he said.

Tai said it was important to publicly discuss his case and use his full name so that protesters arrested were not reduced to statistics.

mass arrests

The police have carried out dozens of mass arrests at protests and rallies – often with little evidence, critics say – and left the task of resolving cases to the Hong Kong Department of Justice.

A New Year’s march ended this year with the arrest of more than 400 people after the police ordered an officially approved event to be dissolved that led to street collisions.

Protesters and human rights groups say mass arrests are a strong deterrent to demonstrators. Bail-free individuals may be afraid to attend legally approved rallies because if they are arrested again, they may be held until they are convicted.

According to Hong Kong law, detainees can only be detained for 48 hours without charge. Most protesters have been given bail, but supporters say the courts set stricter conditions for the bail, including restrictions on traveling outside the city.

Robert Godden, co-founder of Rights Exposure, a local human rights consultancy, was arrested along with a colleague in November during the siege of Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where they acted as human rights monitors.

He was interrogated and detained for 16 hours before being given bail.

So far, Godden has not been charged. The Hong Kong police said they did not comment on individual cases.

“There is an uncertainty that is bothering you. They don’t know if they will contact our lawyers tomorrow and say that we have decided to charge you with X, Y or Z, ”he said. “There is a soft buzz in the background that sometimes gets louder.”

Godden said the specter of possible charges has a deterrent effect on human rights and political activists.

The police arrested three volunteers for the Civil Rights Observer, a human rights group, while overseeing March 1st.

Later in January, Hong Kong denied access to the global director of Human Rights Watch, who had traveled to the city to publish the group’s annual world report. The Hong Kong Immigration Service said it would not comment on individual cases.

Long delays

The tide of detainees has burdened the courts, lawyers and attorneys say.

Vannie Lau, a lawyer who defends 10 arrested protesters, including Tai, said that many lawyers have volunteered in 25 cases. The maximum number for which the government subsidizes charges for defendants who cannot afford representation.

Lau said it was not uncommon for court cases to be long beyond normal business hours, and reported hearing for 96 people in a riot that lasted from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

“It only shows that even the judiciary cannot deal with so many defendants,” said Lau.

The city’s oldest judge, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma, admitted at an event with lawyers from Hong Kong and mainland China that in most cases no lawsuits were pending.

He said a task force had been set up to investigate how the courts could speed up the matter.

The Department of Justice did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Activists have found their own ways to pursue the plethora of pending lawsuits. A telegram channel called “You are not alone HK” offers real-time summaries and updates of protest-related court hearings. The channel that was set up last August already has more than 50,000 subscribers.

The group’s 14 volunteers take part in court hearings in public seating and provide a transcription service for families, supporters and lawyers. A volunteer who supports the management of the group said that it had conducted over 100 hearings with 1,000 defendants.

In December, the police arrested members of the Spark Alliance, an organization that used money laundering to raise money to meet the demonstrators’ legal expenses and frozen HKD 70 million (USD 9 million) in donations.

Tai’s legal fees are covered by the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund.

Life in limbo

Ann, Tai’s friend of one year, remembered the fear she felt when she learned of his arrest.

“It felt like the time had stopped for 40 hours. I neither cried nor felt anything, ”said the 20-year-old university student when he was detained. “When I saw him again, I was relieved. But I also knew that it was just the beginning. “

Derek Tai and his girlfriend Ann respond on January 15, 2020 in a library at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China. (Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Ann, who refused to give her last name because she feared it could affect her, said ten other friends had been arrested in protests. It has become routine for them to get in touch with their families and find lawyers.

“It is so terrible that I have got used to it and already feel numb,” she said.

Tai’s next trial is scheduled for March. Since Tai doesn’t know if he will spend months or years in prison, he told Ann that she should be ready to go on.

“I don’t think she is responsible for waiting for me,” he said.

Teaching at the Chinese University of Hong Kong distracted Ann before she was suspended for the protests. It finally collapsed in the two weeks before Tai’s first appearance in court on November 8th.

“Before everything happened, I didn’t really appreciate its existence in my life,” she said. “I was so used to the fact that he would always be there for me.”

The defendants and their family members are determined to continue protesting and are ready to spend months or years in prison.

“I know that someone has to assume this responsibility because a thousand of us have already been charged,” said Tai. “Some of us have to do it, and I’m just it.”

By Jessie Pang and Mari Saito

