The police are looking for these 20 people who hold arrest warrants.

The accused were all charged with crimes in Derbyshire, but did not appear in court when they were forced to do so.

Unless there is a very good excuse, it is illegal.

Therefore, the judges of the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court issued a warrant.

All of the cases below were heard between December 16 and December 20 and covered a variety of crimes ranging from theft to drug possession.

Mandates issued in one week from December 16:

Pawel Basszaraba, 45, from Holcombe Street, Derby. Accused of driving a car on Holcombe Street without insurance and under the influence of cannabis on August 8 of last year.

Jason Byrne, 43, rue Beaufort, Derby. Accused of using words or abusive behavior at the Royal Derby Hospital on September 21.

Theresa Hemmings, 35, from St James Road, Derby. Accused of stealing three bottles of B&M Martini from Stenson Road, Derby, on November 24. Also accused of not being returned to detention after being released on bail.

Adam Higton, 41, from Milton Street, Cotmanhay. Accused of stealing four celebration vats from the One Stop Store in Ilkeston on November 19. Also charged with the same crime the next day.

Hamza Shahzad, 22, from Lodge Lane, Spondon. Charged with possession of cannabis in Gower Street, Derby on June 28.

Ruth Froggatt, 38 McKenzie Street, Derby. Accused of using threatening or abusive words or behavior in St Peter’s Street, Derby, November 8. Also charged with non-detention after being released on bail.

Sorrell plant, 27, from Haddon Way, Long Eaton. Charged with possession of heroin at Long Eaton on June 2, 2018. Also charged with failing to detain after being released on bail and for failing to attend drug worker’s appointments .

Anthony Dewick, 37, from Fleet Street, Normanton. Accused of failing to comply with a conditional sentence for his misconduct in his unpaid work.

Milan Gazik, 30, from Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby. Accused of not having attended supervisory meetings after a period of imprisonment.

Tricia Griffin, 29, homeless. Accused of not having attended meetings when he was obliged to do so by a community order.

Jack mottram, 20, rue Wellington, Heanor. Accused of not having attended supervisory meetings after a period of imprisonment.

Scott Winson, 34, homeless. Accused of failing to maintain contact with supervisors after a period of imprisonment.

Sam dodd, 26 Bonsall Street, Long Eaton. Accused of not having attended meetings when he was obliged to do so by a community order.

Simon Elmstrom, 37, homeless. Accused of not having attended meetings when he was obliged to do so by a community order.

Levi Knighton, 20, from Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston. Accused of not having attended meetings when he was obliged to do so by a community order.

Adam Pearson, 41, Ennerdale Court, Grasmere Road, Long Eaton. Accused of not having attended meetings when he was obliged to do so by a community order.

Jérôme Prize, 19, from Park Close, Pinxton. Accused of not having participated in unpaid work when he was obliged to do so by a community order.

Dwayne Padmore, 37, homeless. Accused of stealing £ 190 of perfume from Boots in Intu Derby on December 2. Also accused of failing to attend detention after being released on bail.

Aaron Thorpe, 30, homeless. Accused of failing to leave downtown Derby when he received a dispersal order.

Michael George

, 38, from Percy Street, Derby. Accused of stealing three gift boxes from Asda Sinfin on November 1. Also charged with stealing two bottles of cognac from the same store on November 7, stealing Lynx deodorant on September 9, and not being released after being released on bail.

