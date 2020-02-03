advertisement

These 13 people are all wanted by Derbyshire police.

They are all charged with crimes committed in Derbyshire, including theft, racial abuse and unlicensed driving.

But as they did not appear at the Chesterfield Court of First Instance when they were called, the magistrates issued arrest warrants.

Derbyshire police are therefore looking for people on our list.

Unless there is a very good reason, not appearing in court is a criminal offense.

The following matters were heard between January 13 and January 16 of this year.

Police Want To Arrest The Following

Jason Aspley, 24, from Chester Street, Brampton. Accused of not having attended the appointments required by a community ordinance on November 29 and December 5 of last year.

Anthony Britland, 28, from Stollard Street, Clay Cross. Accused of not having attended the appointments required by a community ordinance on October 2 and December 11 of last year.

Jamie godley, 27, without a fixed address. Accused of not having attended meetings after a prison term on November 25, November 28 and December 11 of last year.

Andrew Harding, 41, from West Lea, Clowne. Accused of not having attended the appointments required by a community ordinance on November 18 and 25 of last year.

Nicholas Keane, 34, from Clowne Road, Stanfree. Accused of not having attended unpaid work sessions on November 5 and 23 of last year.

Jack cryans, 25, from Green Farm Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to threatening or abusive words or behavior on December 13 of last year. Also pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning supplies worth £ 40 from Tesco Express at Derby Road, Chesterfield on December 6, and stealing four gift boxes worth £ 65 from the One Stop store at Horse Chestnut Close, Chesterfied, December 4. £ 31 stolen cleaning supplies from this store on December 15.

Liam Rough, 31, without a fixed address. Accused of not having attended a meeting on December 23 after his release from prison.

Gary Cornes, 44, from Lambs Stores, Stoke-on-Trent. Accused of using abusive or racist words or behavior on June 3 of last year in High Street, Loscoe. Also accused of not being remanded in custody on January 15 of this year.

David Smith, 42, from Blue Bell Close, Inkersall. Accused of failing to provide a breath or blood sample to the police at the Chesterfield Police Station on November 30 of last year. Also accused of failing to surrender on January 15 of this year.

Ashlie Lack, 31, from Maynard Road, Boythorpe. Pleaded guilty to robbing Tesco of Old Whittington on October 10 of last year. Accused of stealing £ 300 of goods from Tesco Extra at Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield on December 20 of last year. Accused of numerous offenses for non-custody.

Stefan Knighton, 44, without a fixed address. Accused of not having attended the appointments required by a community ordinance on or after December 19, last year.

Timothy cross, 43, from South Dene, Main Road, Unstone. Accused of driving a car on the A61 ramp on November 19 of last year without a license.

David Harris, 43 York Street, Chesterfield. Accused of driving on the A6 on June 26 of last year without a license or insurance.

.

