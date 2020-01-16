advertisement

By Christina Carrega

ABC News – The New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, alleging that Cleveland Browns’ recipient had “simple batteryed” at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Beckham, 27, allegedly hit a stadium security guard on the buttocks and the officer filed a complaint, which a police spokeswoman confirmed to ABC News.

The accusation is an offense.

Beckham’s Alma Mater in the US state of Louisiana defeated Clemson by 42:25 on Monday evening in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Before the allegedly inappropriate touch, Beckham was seen partying with LSU students in the locker room and reportedly given the players money that some of them might put in hot water with the NCAA.

The alleged one-buttock incident was recorded by Louisiana State player Adrian Magee.

The police could not confirm whether the video was part of the investigation, but asked ABC News to refer to the viral clip.

In the 25-second clip published on Magee’s Instagram articles and republished by Complex Sports on Twitter, the cop talks to another player in the locker room while Beckham is in the background.

As the team celebrates, Beckham appears to hit the male security guard on the ass, causing him to turn. Beckham seemed to be joking with the officer on a playful matter before the footage stopped.

Odell really beat up the cop ???? pic.twitter.com/KVNijqK3bM

– Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 15, 2020

“We are aware of the incident and have contacted Odell and his representatives on the matter,” said a Cleveland Browns statement.

Beckham will have to report to the police and the prosecutor’s office will investigate the exact charges against him, a spokeswoman said.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

