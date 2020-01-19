advertisement

A police investigation has been opened into the death of a man in an apartment complex in a village in Leicestershire.

Officers were called to an apartment in Glebeland, Kibworth Harcourt, near Market Harborough, shortly after 7:30 a.m. today (January 19) following the report of an injured man in a garden behind the apartments .

advertisement

East Midlands Ambulance Service was present, but unfortunately the man in his thirties died on the scene.

Investigations are underway into the circumstances in which the man suffered his injuries.

A man was arrested in connection with the death.

Police blocked the two ends of Glebeland between Thackney leys and Millday Close all day.

“A local resident, who asked not to be named, said:” There were at least four police cars and two police vehicles parked near a house which was surrounded by police tape.

Police car and duct tape in front of a house in Glebeland, a new housing estate in Kibworth Harcourt

(Image: Alan Thompson)

“Nothing like this has ever happened here and I think it must be something serious. It doesn’t look very good. “

Two marked police cars were still at the scene in the evening and the detectives were carrying out house-to-house investigations.

A neighbor reported seeing a body transported in a black van after two ambulances arrived at the scene.

Another neighbor said they were asked if they heard a commotion from the property between 6 am and 7 am

“There were a lot of police cars blocking the street, two forensic vans and two ambulances and the police stayed all day,” said another.

“We don’t know what happened, but it must be something serious.”

Glebeland is on the new Kibworth Meadows Estate

(Image: Google Street View)

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire police said: “Investigations are still in their infancy and officers are conducting in-depth investigations in the area.

“A 33-year-old man from Harborough was arrested in connection with the death.

“Death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”

Detective Inspector Simon Boden, who is leading the investigation, said, “We are working to establish exactly what happened and the cause of death for the man.

“We want to speak to anyone who was in the Glebeland area last night and this morning. Were you inside the property or do you know someone who was?

“Have you heard people talk about what happened? We need to talk to you.

“If you have any information – no matter how small, think about it – contact us.”

Call 101, citing incident number 136 of January 19.

.

advertisement