Ian Gregory and Jess Brousseau. Photo by Emma Palm.

The invention of mobile-type oppression was crucial to the development of Western civilization. It is generally considered to be one of the most important inventions of all time and has helped to change the course of history.

Yet today there are those who think that the word printed on paper is coming out thanks to computers, cell phones and those horrible books.

“Not so,” say Jess Brousseau and Ian Gregory who run a well-known print shop at CSPACE that offers carefully designed and crafted paper products.

They bring out a passion for all the art of printing reflected in their creations and personalized products that now make up about 80 percent of Letterpress Holiday business.

Brousseau is a Calgarian studying at the University of the Arts in Alberta (then known as ACAD.) She took as many classes in the creative fields as she could, but after looking at the graphic design work of some fourth-year students, she decided it was to be her field.

After graduating she worked with a local advertising agency but felt the urge to travel and left the independent city for what went on for three years.

It was in Nepal that she met Gregory – an English photographer and musician who had spent several years touring the UK and Europe but also felt the urge for a vacation and travel.

Ifti finished trips to Australia and while visiting a friend in Tasmania, they met a couple who were earning a living by operating a log studio and supplying wedding logs across the country. Meeting the owners – who shared their love of printing paper craft – was an episode for the young couple who was looking for a way to collaborate on creative endeavors.

They set their hearts and minds to start a similar business and chose Calgary as the place to make a name for themselves in font design and printing. Theift wrote a simplified business plan, researched what to buy, and placed a vintage Chandler & Price press for sale in Indianapolis. They studied printing books all the way there and back, and then set up shop in Uncle’s garage.

Their early paper products were sold at the Collective Market and they were soon printing unique business cards and wedding invitations. Two years ago, they were able to transfer their Letterpress Holiday company to cSPACE and today have a ground floor location where the couple enjoys going to work surrounded by so many other creative tenants.

They are indebted to the help and support of many others in the business such as Clawhammer Press at Fernie, Alberta Printmakers and Castle Paper.

Brousseau’s hand-drawn patterns and Gregory’s printing capabilities can be viewed through their variety of paper goods on sale in select locations, including the weekly CSPACE Farmers and Producers Market. But currently, most of their work consists of filling out custom orders.

Brian Queen – who has been making letters for the last 24 years at Castle Paper – asked Letterpress Fest to design and print 200 match boxes to hold small 3D printed paper molds to donate as a holder to a press conference in Philadelphia. For Two Pine Farms, they designed a logo and brand that included a fencing label for locally produced raw honey bottles.

Business cards, invitations, and greeting cards are available quite cheaply through mass-printing companies, but a growing number of people seem willing to take the time to interact with designers and printers, and get involved in the production of unique items that sets the holiday apart.

Brousseau and Gregory have just purchased a second, larger press – a Vandercook 16-22 – and are also offering private workshops as well as looking forward to making their own exclusive printing press.

Kim Kadatz has been appointed to the role of Vice President, Advancement at Glenbow, after holding key fundraising and leadership roles at the University of Calgary. At UCalgary, those roles included vice president of development, in which she led a team of 50 staff, raising $ 50 to $ 60 million a year for the university.

A lifelong Calgarian, she is a board member of Two Wheel View, an organization that builds resilience through youth cycling programs.

David Parker appears regularly in the Herald. Read his columns online at calgaryherald.com/business. He can be reached at 403-830-4622 or by email at info@davidparker.ca.

