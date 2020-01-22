advertisement

Over 45,000 people have been removed from the outpatient waiting lists in the past year without ever seeing a doctor.

Just under half of them requested to be removed from the hospital’s waiting list as part of an official exercise to check if medical advice was still needed – suggesting that around 24,000 names were removed after they failed to respond to letters that were shipped as part of this process.

advertisement

New figures show that the validation process for waiting lists carried out by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) was significantly intensified in the second half of last year.

In January last year, just over 420 people were removed from the waiting lists for outpatients.

The number rose to over 4,000 in May and over 5,700 were removed from the outpatient waiting list in June.

The government said better validation means seeing other patients faster and reducing the number of no-shows for appointments.

In total, more than 236,000 people on outpatient waiting lists were contacted as part of the validation process last year.

Stephen McMahon of the Irish Patients Association said he had no problem removing patients from waiting lists at his own request, but he had “concerns” about cases where they were removed from the list for failure to respond to validation letters.

“We have to be sure that every hospital complies with the NTPF guidelines,” he said, adding that some patients have been waiting so long to be seen that they have to go to the hospital emergency room for treatment.

validation

Tramore GP Austin Byrne said the “main problem” was that patients were removed from waiting lists because they had not responded to letters. However, the NTPF brought the process to “good results” because it took over the validation of hospitals in 2018 and the “great pressure” to remove patients from the lists was over.

Details of the number scale that has been removed from the outpatient waiting lists come out as the outgoing government has accurately claimed that the numbers that are waiting to see a specialist are falling. File photo: Alan Betson

The Dublin GP, ​​Ray Walley, said some patients are having trouble getting into the validation process and “there could be a bit more humanity in it”.

The NTPF said it worked to ensure shorter waiting times for consultancy appointments and operations.

As part of the process, patients were contacted to confirm that they still needed hospital care. If they did not answer, a second letter was sent.

“If the patient does not respond to the second letter or requests removal, the patient’s hospital is informed. After review by the hospital, a decision may be made as to whether to remove the patient from the waiting list according to national protocols. “

General practitioners are also informed and patients can be put back on the list for the original date.

consultant

Details of the number of numbers removed from the outpatient waiting lists come out as the outgoing government has accurately claimed that the numbers that line up to see a specialist are falling for the first time in several years.

The number of patients waiting for an outpatient appointment decreased by 10,000 in December. This was the largest drop in a month in several years. The NTPF figures show that the validation process has contributed significantly to this reduction.

At the end of the month, 553,434 outpatients were on the waiting list, as the NTPF announced earlier in the month.

advertisement