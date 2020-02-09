advertisement

YEREVAN – Armenia will hold a referendum on suspending the powers of a majority of its Constitutional Court members, a move seen by political analysts as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinini’s attempt to oust judges who have objected to it.

A draft law on holding the referendum on April 5 was approved by parliament earlier this week and signed by President Armen Sarkissian on Sunday.

The constitutional changes will suspend the powers of seven judges who were appointed before a peaceful revolution against corruption and cronyism, which brought Pashimi to power two years ago. The other two court judges, who were later appointed, will retain their powers.

On Thursday, Pashiani called the Constitutional Court’s decisions a “threat to democracy”.

Last September, the court ruled that a criminal case against former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan was partly unconstitutional. Kocharyan is accused of acting illegally by introducing a state of emergency in March 2008 after a controversial election.

“The only hope of the former corrupt regime is enveloped in the Constitutional Court and its President Hrayr Tovmasyan,” Pashinyan told parliament Thursday.

Tovmasyan was charged in December with abuse of power while he was the country’s justice minister. He has denied the allegations.

The seven judges were nominated by the Republican Party, which ruled the country at the time, and former President Serge Sarksyan.

Members of the Republican party, now in opposition, criticized the decision to hold the referendum.

“This is an illegal, illegal and unconstitutional change,” the party said in a statement. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhovanisyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

