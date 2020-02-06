advertisement

A thief knocked on a fleeting post office in a village hall while practicing the choir.

The thief threatened a woman with a metal pipe before snatching a cash drawer from her while running the temporary post office in Tilton-on-the-Hill yesterday afternoon.

The thief struck around 4 p.m. while members of the East Midlands Singing For Fun choir rehearsed in the main hall.

The thief fled and jumped into a waiting car which flew off towards the A47.

He pushed a member of the public to the ground before fleeing.

“Members of the group, rehearsing in the main hall, heard a cry, but the two men involved managed to escape,” said a member of the East Midlands Singing For Fun.

“One of the men had wandered into a room used for a bar where the post office was located, then he came back and grabbed the cash drawer.

“The other man was waiting outside with the car engine running. The woman who ran the post office shouted and the choir members ran to her aid, but it was too late to help her.

“The police arrived in about 10 minutes.”

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire police said they were chasing the thief.

She said: “The police were called around 4pm yesterday by a member of the public reporting theft from a temporary post office in Tilton-on-the-Hill, Leicestershire.

“A man entered Leicester Road premises, pushed a member of the public to the ground and threatened the cashier with what was described as a metal pipe before leaving the building with a certain amount of money.

“The suspect left in the direction of the A47.

“No injuries were reported.

“Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are continuing.”

Anyone with information can call the police at 101.

