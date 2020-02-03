advertisement

A man with a knife entered a bookmaker in Birstall and stole a certain amount of money.

The incident took place on Sibson Road around 7:40 p.m. on February 1.

The man entered the bookmakers and asked a member of staff for money.

He then left on foot.

No one was hurt.

The thief was described as wearing a black coat, dark pants and a black baseball cap.

He also wore a black and brown scarf that covered his face.

Detective Constable Balvinder Mahal, who is investigating the incident, said, “Based on investigations to date, we believe that the suspect fled on foot and that a number of vehicles were passing by. outside the store as he fled.

“If anyone in these cars has seen this man and the direction he has taken, please contact us.

“Any information from the public regarding this incident may prove useful to our investigation, so give us a call.”

Another Abbey Lane bookie was the victim of an armed robbery last week in which money was also taken.

Leicestershire police said they were not directly linking the information but “kept an open mind,” a spokeswoman for the forces confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 101.

