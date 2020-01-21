advertisement

A man who was allegedly an armed robber was found hanged the same day as he targeted a Leicestershire post office, according to an investigation.

Richard Shaw was found dead on Monday March 12, 2018 at Haywoods Road, Woodville, Derbyshire.

advertisement

A coroner concluded that the 49-year-old had committed suicide and was found by his partner, reports BurtonLive.

He had been drinking alcohol at the time of his death, a toxicology report having revealed that he was above the limit of alcohol consumption, the investigation was informed.

Mr. Shaw, who lived on Oversetts Road, Newhall, was diagnosed with mixed anxiety and depression and was given medication.

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

A post mortem examination revealed that he had not taken his medication before his death because he was exhausted.

During the investigation, held at Derby Coroner’s Court on Friday, January 17, PC Graham Hughes of the Derbyshire police explained how Mr. Shaw was allegedly involved in an armed robbery this morning- there at the Ashby Road Post Office, Moira.

PC Hughes said: “On the morning of March 12, there was an attempted armed robbery at the Moira Post Office and an appeal was made by the Leicestershire police on their Facebook profile.

“One of her friends (Mr. Shaw’s partner) said that she saw this and she recognized the man as Richard and she called the Leicestershire police and said that she believed it was was Richard and that he died that day. “

The initial call, issued by Leicestershire police, said that the post office had been held by a knife, but an alarm was triggered by a staff member and the thief fled.

A police cordon was put in place around the premises after the raid, which occurred just before 11 a.m. on March 12.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

PC Hughes added that the last person to see Mr. Shaw that day was the sister of his partner, who visited the Woodville home to find keys.

It was shortly after 1 p.m.

She managed to open the unlocked front door and saw Mr. Shaw collapse on the stairs from the threshold and did not enter the house believing he was still drunk.

PC Hughes said during the investigation that there was “no way of knowing” whether or not Mr. Shaw had died at that time.

Shaw had called 111, the NHS service, at 11:51 a.m. that day when he was trying to kill himself.

Following an assessment by phone, an ambulance was called to the scene within two hours of being called, but it did not arrive within that time due to high demand at the time, said the ambulance. hearing.

Mr. Shaw’s partner arrived at her home and called 999 after discovering her body.

Assistant Coroner Louise Pinder said, “It is not possible to determine whether if an ambulance had arrived earlier, Mr. Shaw would have been found alive.”

Ms. Pinder has recorded a suicide verdict, with a pending cause of death.

Concluding the investigation, she said: “Richard Shaw was found deceased at around 2:19 p.m. on March 12, 2018 at Haywoods Road, Woodville.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

She added: “He was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his death.

“It is not yet known when Mr. Shaw died; he called 111 at 11:51 a.m. on March 12 and was assessed as needing an ambulance.

“There was no further contact with him. An ambulance was not dispatched within the appropriate time due to very high demand.

“It is not possible to determine whether if an ambulance had arrived earlier, Mr. Shaw would have been found alive.”

.

advertisement