Armed police were called to a Derby mosque following reports that someone had exposed social media reports of the “laying” of a bomb.

Checks had to be carried out at the place of worship, on Village Street, after another force informed Derbyshire police that a man had posted information on Facebook.

The Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court has learned that Derby chief Michael Smith created the post on his Facebook timeline “Fattie Wobbler” by writing “It’s the LOL planted bomb” with a label of the mosque coming up in the publication.

When the police arrived at the scene and inspected the site, they were satisfied with the absence of danger.

The magistrates who presided over the case criticized the actions of this 52-year-old man, but he avoided prison, sentenced to a suspended prison sentence.

Susan Sunderland, President of the Bench, said, “We have listened very carefully to everything we have heard this morning and we have listened to the mitigation measures that your lawyer has put forward.

“In these times of heightened security and concern, the police have clearly taken this seriously.

“They didn’t read it as a joke and sent an armed response. We have come to the conclusion that this is a Category One offense.

“There was great guilt for you over the wording of the threat and it was aggravating because it was directed against a mosque.

“No one was injured, but the police were yet to witness the incident which could have been a bomb. We will sentence you to a suspended sentence.

“Planted bomb LOL”

Prosecutor George Speed ​​told the court that the incident happened in May.

He said: “The accused should consider himself unlucky. A (Remx)” Remainer “was looking at a Facebook” Leavers “and while he was reading, they came across the person who said that.

“He just said,” This is the LOL bomb. “The man who saw the station complained to Sussex police because of the nature.

“The Sussex police, taking everything seriously, contacted the Derbyshire police.”

The court learned how the post was created by the accused and 13 people were tagged on the post. There was also a label of a mosque in Village Street.

Speed ​​said that armed response officers were dispatched to the scene.

He said: “They checked the mosque and said they were satisfied with the absence of danger.

“There were other posts of a similar nature, including” when will one day destroy m **** “and” when will we riot and overthrow the government “.”

“No indication of anything more sinister”

Nick Wenden, mitigating, told the court that Smith was working as a chef.

He said, “(The post) referred to the mosque (with a location flag). He didn’t know it would do that.

“The message about the mosque was joked, there is nothing to indicate that something more sinister is happening. He has to be careful that people can read it (his Facebook messages).”

What has happened in the courts?

The court heard how Smith lived with his father and brother when his mother had a brain tumor, but she died in 2017.

Wenden said his father now has bowel and prostate cancer and cares for his father. He also stated that he was a chef and recently did agency work.

He said: “He has never had any problems before, has never been arrested before, he has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and should be recognized for this plea”.

What did he get?

Smith, of Shelley Drive, Derby, pleaded guilty to sending an email to cause embarrassment, annoyance or unnecessary anxiety to others.

The magistrates imposed a sentence of six weeks suspended for 12 months.

He was then asked to work 120 hours of unpaid work and pay fees of £ 85 and a victim fine surcharge of £ 115.

It cost him £ 200.

