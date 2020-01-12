advertisement

Armed police were called to a street in Heanor after a Yob dad threatened to fire a policeman.

Stephan Watkinson was seen holding an aerosol can and a lighter when he carried out the threat in November of last year.

The Southern Derbyshire District Court heard that the officer concerned was concerned for their safety and members of the firearms team had to be deployed to the scene to deal with the incident.

The 24-year-old man carried out the threat just two days after assaulting his ex-partner.

District judge Andrew Meachin, who presided over the case, told Watkinson that “prison is inevitable” and imposed a custodial sentence on him for his actions.

Prosecutor Peter Bettany told the court that the first incident took place on November 21.

He said that Watkinson went to his former partner’s address and wanted to “come in”. Watkinson then assaulted her ex, causing minor injuries that turned into bruises.

He told the court that two days later, on November 23, police were called to another incident at a different address in Langely Mill, Heanor.

He said: “The accused began to swear on an officer saying” touch me and I will hit you, I swear to God, I will knock you out “.

“He then said,” I’m going to set you on fire. “He took something out of his pocket, which was an aerosol can and a lighter. This made the officer fear for their safety.

“The firearms officers were present and he did not drop the items until they were removed from him by the firearms officers.”

Mr. Bettany stated that he was questioned on these questions and accepted them all.

Mitigating Julie Page told court that Watkinson had mental health issues.

She said that he had not resisted life on the street well and that also affected him. She told the court that he did not intend to use the aerosol can or carry out what he said.

Watkinson, of High Street, Heanor, pleaded guilty to common assault against an emergency worker and assault while beaten.

District judge Andrew Meachin, who presided over the case, said: “You threatened an officer with an aerosol can.

“This case exceeds the detention threshold. Prison is inevitable. You have pleaded guilty and I thank you.

“I will also impose a prohibition order.”

District judge Meachin sentenced Watkinson to eight weeks in prison for bodily harm and another 12 weeks for aggravated assault against the emergency worker.

These sentences would be carried out consecutively, which would give him a total of 20 weeks of detention.

A restraining order was also issued for two years not to contact the victim directly or indirectly in the case or to go to the street of his home.

This prohibition order would last until January 2022.

