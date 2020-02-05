advertisement

Armed police cordoned off an address in Long Eaton following an incident this morning.

Briar Gate has been closed since the junction of Canal Street, near Wilsthorpe School and Harrington Junior School, since 7.45 am.

advertisement

Derbyshire police tweeted: “Armed officers are currently at an address on Briar Gate in Long Eaton.

“We are talking to an occupant at the address and there is currently a cord in place. People are asked to avoid the area as there are traffic delays.”

Read more

Related Articles

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said they could not reveal the nature of the incident at this stage.

A drone unit is currently operating on the scene.

A Wilsthorpe school statement said the children were being kept indoors and a spokesman for the Harrington Junior School confirmed that the students were safe.

According to the statement, “The students will be kept inside the school building behind the secure line until we receive more information.

“Please do not visit the school. Update to follow.”

A mom who was waiting for a bus in the area said, “I just saw armed police holding a gun on someone or a car. It scared me and my daughter.

“I asked the police if we were safe and they told me we would stay away from the cordon.”

.

advertisement