Armed men attack UCU land in Mukono, beat workers and destroy buildings (PHOTO / File)

MUKONO – A group of armed men raided land on Monday that housed a demonstration farm at the Christian University of Uganda (UCU) in the Mukono district, and beat workers there, claiming that the land was theirs. belonged.

The armed men, who also carried sticks and machetes, destroyed crops and buildings on the land located in Ntawo, in the village of Muzingo, in the municipality of Mukono.

The UCU’s head of skills development, Dr Livingstone Mutyaba, said that some influential people in the government are plotting with the police and local leaders to take over the university’s land. He said local council leaders support the plaintiffs with false property documents.

“They wake up with falsified papers claiming that their ancestors were real owners of bibanja and others have presented letters of offer. Surprisingly, the police accept the false documents, but the university compensated all the squatters and the exercise ended in 2003, but these applicants have started coming in 2016 to date. They come from Kinawataka and Namanve where they have seized land claiming to be veterans, “said Dr Mutyaba.

David Mugawe, UCU Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, said he had petitioned the Minister of Security, General Elly Tumwine, about this.

The land dispute in Ntawo dates back to 2016, when a group of people attempted to lynch the Anglican bishops who visited the land. In 2016, the UCU sued Harington Wafula Ogubi, Christine Nanyanzi Ogubi and a Semakula and obtained an interim order from the Jinja High Court to preserve the status quo on the ground until the dispute was resolved by the court. The case is still pending before the court.

