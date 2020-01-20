advertisement

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Army forces were deployed on Sunday to help Newfoundland and Labrador overcome the monster blizzard that had paralyzed the province’s eastern regions with record-breaking amounts of snow. According to forecasts, further precipitation had to fall overnight.

Premier Dwight Ball asked Ottawa for help on Saturday when residents of St. Johns and other communities on the Avalon Peninsula were woken up by drifts that blocked doors and blocked streets.

Throughout the weekend, the neighbors worked to help each other dig their vehicles and houses, and to meet needs ranging from prescription drugs to gasoline.

Meanwhile, Newfoundlanders and Labradorians were among the first to board Hercules aircraft from Gagetown, NB, to pool with reserves in St. Johns.

Tiffany Mackey, who grew up in Lewisporte, N.L., said she was committed to helping residents cope with the highest daily accumulation in history – more than two inches in one day in the capital.

She had just been chatting on her cell phone with her stepmother, a nurse who had worked in a St. John’s hospital for 50 hours during the blizzard.

“We use our resources to help people in Newfoundland and Labrador deal with this snow confusion,” said Mackey, a medic. “The fact that I can help and give back is a really good feeling.”

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said at a press conference in Winnipeg that two Cormorant helicopters, at least one Griffin helicopter, and two Hercules aircraft were deployed to Newfoundland.

“By the end of today (Sunday), you will likely have around 150-200 employees on site who can provide support. This could range from 250 to 300 by tomorrow and in the coming days,” he said.

Her expected tasks include support in clearing snow, transporting residents to warming or emergency call centers, and looking after the elderly and people with health concerns.

Some communities, including St. Johns, Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s, Conception Bay South, and Mount Pearl eased Sunday’s state of emergency to allow exemptions for some companies that hold essential supplies such as medicines and gasoline. People stood in line at emergency petrol stations for emergency care after being snowed in for days.

The state of emergency at St. Johns will remain on Monday with the exception of private snow removal companies and petrol stations for emergency refueling. After initially saying that pharmacies would be open for emergency medication, the city later said that the predicted snowfall meant they would have to remain closed.

On Sunday evening, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary used social media to remind people to stay away from the streets.

“Our communities are working hard to remove snow so emergency services can navigate in an emergency. Drivers and pedestrians must stay away from traffic during this work, ”the police said in a tweet.

The nearby towns of Mount Pearl and Paradise announced that as of Monday, the state of emergency will be temporarily lifted during the day. Only rescue vehicles, key workers traveling to work, and snow plows are allowed to drive on the streets overnight. Both cities continued to urge people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

In the meantime, residents intervened to help local neighbors who had sought help on social media.

Jess Pynn’s Westend neighborhood was buried under the snow on Friday evening when she and her fiance were dealing with the unexpected fever of their 13-month-old daughter. The family ran out of medication and Pynn went to a neighborhood Facebook group and asked for help as soon as the sky was clear.

“Within an hour, a woman I had never met was on my doorstep with a full bottle of medicine and a box of popsicles,” Pynn said via email.

Her daughter’s fever was brought under control on Sunday morning, and Pynn said she felt “blessed” to live in a place where the neighbors happily wander through unpaved streets to help those in need.

“If there weren’t these kind people, I don’t know what I would do,” she said. “There would be absolutely no way to leave here with the vehicle and she would probably have been a lot sick.”

On Sunday, a heat center was opened in the Salvation Army Church in Conception Bay South, where residents who lived without electricity for days but were at home in an emergency to get food and warmth were allowed to travel.

Reached by phone on Sunday afternoon, Maj. Chris Pilgrim of the Salvation Army said that a middle-aged couple had already made it to the center when the organizers were preparing for an expected arrival in the evening.

He said the first visitors had been without electricity since Friday.

“They woke up this morning, they said they could see their breath in the house,” he said. “It was getting pretty cold for her.”

Debbie Forward, president of the Registered Nurses Union Newfoundland and Labrador, said some health workers have been on the job since Thursday night.

“It was exceptional,” she said. “It’s something I haven’t seen since childhood.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the search for a man who was missing during the weekend storm started again. The RCMP urged people in the Roaches’ Line area to inspect sheds, vehicles, and other structures on their properties if the 26-year-old Joshua Wall failed taking refuge there.

The RCMP at Bay Roberts said Wall had disappeared after leaving his home on Roaches Line, some 70 kilometers west of St. John’s capital, on Friday to walk through a wooded area to a friend’s house in nearby Marysvale.

On Sunday morning, an RCMP spokeswoman said the search area had expanded as the police now believe Wall may have made it out of the forest onto the Roaches’ Line after a man was sighted on Saturday night.

But at nightfall the search was interrupted again. The police said they expect the search to resume on Monday morning, if the weather permits.

Newfoundland Power crews continued to work overnight to reconnect around 3,500 customers who fainted during the storm’s peak. St. John’s International Airport updated its Twitter account on Sunday and stated that commercial flights would only resume on Monday at 8:00 p.m. earliest in the evening.

And there was another undesirable news when Environment Canada issued a special weather forecast for the St. John area, according to which at least 15 centimeters of snow should fall between Sunday evening and Monday morning. The forecast was updated with a blowing snow on Sunday afternoon.

St. John Mayor Danny Breen said that as of Sunday, most of the streets in the capital had been cleared and two lanes were left open on major roads, but more snow needs to be removed overnight.

“It’s a challenge, but our people are working very hard and we’re on our way there,” he said.

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter

