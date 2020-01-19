advertisement

Some aficionados of Armando Iannucci – the creator of solid political pranks, including “Veep”, “The Thick of It” and “The Death of Stalin” – will interpret his new science fiction comedy as another statement on the madness in the power practice and persuasion. The show, “Avenue 5”, on HBO, is named after a spaceship led by a Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie). Forty years later – some time after “the Pacific has become toxic”, in the imagination of the show about our collective destiny – five thousand Earths embark on this luxury liner for an eight-week tourist cruise in the outer solar system. About eight minutes after the pilot started, as the ship prepared to bypass a saturnal moon, a ghostly malfunction forced the ship to deviate. Initial projections determine that the return trip will take three years. “Avenue 5”, the series, is the story of a fateful trip that was supposed to be fun.

The ship itself is like a state ship sailing in a ruthless vacuum. Its curvilinear interiors ooze consumerist, gilded and refined neo-futurism, spaces to be associated with the Starship Enterprise, the Apple Store, the T.W.A. Flight Center and the infantilizing floating Xanadu from “WALL-E”, not to mention “The Love Boat” by the Princess of the Pacific by Aaron Spelling. The visual style, like the impassive absurdism of the performances, obtains a tone that is somewhat dry and campy at the same time. The looks and lines exaggerate the contours of contemporary life and inform the form of the show as social satire and existential gripe.

No one is really in charge here; the systemic farce of this society unfolds itself. The crisis reveals that the captain is a fragile man who has exceeded his abilities as a charmer with a good haircut. It is not, like Laurie’s Bertie Wooster, a straight twit, but rather like an empty suit with a heavy soul. He is ready to put aside his pride and rely on his chief engineer (Lenora Crichlow), but he cannot escape his madness. Their boss, the owner, is on board, and the man in charge of the capital – Herman Judd, played by Josh Gad – presents the grand bluster of a tech tycoon, the screaming amorality of any given zillionaire and many exotic forms of buffoonery; at best, he is an incomprehensible child in velvet play clothes. Judd’s chief consigliere, Iris Kimura (played by Suzy Nakamura), is a meritocrat embodying the sharp skill and soulless effort of the executive class. Triumphant in the conviction that a calamity, in an increasing series of them, has been attenuated, she pumps her fist and applauds: “We kill problems as if they were babies.”

If the baby killing line is to have any meaning, it is as a summoning of Jonathan Swift, one of the many floral indications that Iannucci and his co-authors are on a kind of meta-rhetorical madness. The characters spend a lot of recycled air criticizing the other’s diction, complaining about the tone, controlling the nuances of connotation, getting upset about the “jargon”, measuring the gestation of pregnancy breaks and to generally retrace the figures of the other. A subordinate approaches the captain on deck while apologizing, saying, “Sir, I hate to interrupt the extended metaphor. . . . “Another describes Judd’s incompetence while smoking,” The best analogy I can think of is that he is like an idiot in charge of a spaceship. But it’s not an analogy, it’s just a fact. Here is a passenger’s unfortunate attempt to chat over a cocktail: “No time in space, right? It’s hard to talk about the weather, which I kind of illustrate. “

The show generates a large amount of ball energy with this constant scrambling on its own verbal surface, which variously evokes “Airplane!” And Pirandello. When it comes to the plot, the most obvious and most important moment occurs, towards the end of the pilot, when the captain’s accent slides from his anchor in General American into something bewildering Oxonian, a moment presaging the Clark’s confrontation with the stability of reality itself. In terms of tone, the most aggressive and intriguing sparks of textual energy emanate from Matt Spencer (Zach Woods), customer relations manager for Avenue 5. Spencer is presented as a talking head urging the consumption of a screen above a buffet table. “If you are not completely satisfied, you are wrong,” he says. Spencer is a fool, a radical goblin, something of a trickster, certainly a key annotator of the text. There is an excellent tension between his pretended profession of soothing concierge and his nihilistic vision of the human condition. The absurdism of the character is aligned with the voice of the author, who is not only morbid with humor but cheerfully macabre, as when Spencer finishes a funeral oration by describing existence as “random, useless, without value of redemption”. Spencer’s most pushed client is one of those asking for social types for the manager known as Karen (played by Rebecca Front); If the fact that this character is literally called Karen seems too smart or a little stupid, this is not the show for you. “Avenue 5” is distinguished by a high-low sensitivity where the shitty jokes relate to waste and entropy and deadly pollution but also, above all, to tons of shit, whose sight lightens the mood.

