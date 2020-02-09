advertisement

TORUN, Poland – Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke the men’s world record on Saturday.

Duplantis jumped 6 meters, 17 centimeters at the hall meeting in Torun, Poland, beating the record that Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie set in 2014 by one centimeter. This is a strong statement before the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

“It’s been something I’ve wanted since I was three,” said Duplantis of his record, according to World Athletics. “It’s a big year, but it’s a good start.”

Nicknamed “Mondo”, Duplantis broke the world record in his second attempt on Saturday, having previously won the meeting with ease. At another meeting in Germany four days ago, he tried unsuccessfully.

The 20-year-old Duplantis, born and raised in the United States, was a child prodigy who broke age records on his way to the pole vault elite. He decided to compete internationally for Sweden, his mother’s home country. He won the silver medal at last year’s World Cup.

The record must be officially ratified by World Athletics. World Athletics will not approve the records until there is confirmation of a clean doping test from the event.

