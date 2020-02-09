advertisement

Armagh 0-16 Kildare 0-10

They may have received some criticism after their slip against Laois, but Armagh revived his hopes for promotion in the second division of the Allianz Football League when he left Kildare in the slipstream on the sports field on Saturday evening.

It was a win that left coach Kieran McGeeney in the break in between, not only comforted by conquering another point bracket, but encouraged by providing further evidence that he now has considerable strengths.

Armagh’s Mark Shields comes under pressure during the game. Photo: Philip Magowan / Inpho

“There are still some difficult challenges ahead in the second division, but this win can give us new impetus. I thought the boys went to a lot of trouble, ”said McGeeney.

Even losing substitute Jamie Clarke with a red card in the first minutes of the second half could not put Orchard County off course.

At half-time they had built a lead of 0: 8 to 0: 1 with Stefan Campbell, Oisin O’Neill and Clarke, when they also took the lead after 0: 13 to 0: 2. When they lost Clarke, they seemed ready to be to go beyond the horizon.

But with Paddy Brophy, who secured four points, and the impressive substitute Adam Tyrrell, who pocketed three points, Kildare forced his hosts to stay focused until the final whistle sounded. The defeat was a bitter pill for Kildare, but manager Jack O’Connor offered no excuses.

“We were beaten by a better team. Armagh stole a march from us in the first half and although we answered after the break, we had taken too much time to do something, ”admitted O’Connor.

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, A Forker (0-1, 0-1f), J Og Burns; C O’Neill, S. Sheridan (0-1), J. McElroy; N Grimley, O O’Neill (0-1); C Cumiskey (0-1), S Campbell (0-2), M Shields (0-1); C Turbitt, RO’Neill (0-4, 0-1f), A Nugent (0-2). Subs: J Clarke (0-2) for Turbitt (27 minutes), J Morgan for C O’Neill (45), G McCabe for Nugent (69), B Donaghy for Shields (70), A McKay for Cumiskey (72). Red card: Clarke

Kildare: M Donnellan; C Kavanagh, M O’Grady, P Kelly; K Flynn, S. Ryan, D. Hyland; K Feely, T Moolick; P Cribbin (0-1), P Brophy (0-4), K Cribbin; N Kelly, D Flynn (0-1), J Hyland. Subs: A Tyrrell (0-3) for J Hyland (44 minutes), J Robinson (0-1) for Moolick (56), L Power for N Kelly (66). Yellow card: D Flynn (40).

referee: David Coldrick (Meath)

