advertisement

It is difficult today to understand the full conceptual shift in Northern Ireland policy represented by the 2006 St. Andrews Agreement. The previous Belfast agreement had tried to build politics from the center and believed that a division of power led by the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the Social Democratic and Labor Party (SDLP) was the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and marginalize Sinn Féin.

In St. Andrews, the British and Irish governments have effectively turned the peace process upside down, abandoned the center parties, and tried to build politics from the edges. The fact that the DUP and Sinn Féin had sabotaged the original vision with malicious intent and aggression did not count against them; it only underscored realpolitik to bring it to power. If hardliners damaged the system, hardliners would be the key to troubleshooting.

advertisement

Some of the rule changes in St. Andrews are now blamed for the DUP and Sinn Féin becoming the largest party through symbolic competition. While this is true, both governments and voters responded with open eyes. The effects of the rule changes were obvious and there were many current warnings, but the agreement was still considered brave, pragmatic, and smart, as Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness could cure the past as only Richard Nixon could make it to China. Ten years of deconcentration followed – five times longer than that managed by UUP and SDLP.

All of this will be worth remembering next year, as a process that took place between Sinn Féin and the DUP is likely to repeat itself in them. It has long been suspected that both parties were in the middle. Both had reason to believe that this would not work for them at least. You can contact their hardliners to repair the system.

Promote disaster

The most obvious sign of this could be a change in the DUP leader. The leadership of Arlene Foster was a disaster. MP Jeffrey Donaldson has been her most likely successor for two years. Both are former members of the Ulster Unionist Party, as seen on the moderate wing of the DUP. Where Foster didn’t have a liberal agenda, Donaldson could succeed.

However, the old guard of the DUP intends to turn this theory upside down. They believe that another ex-UUP leader would only reproduce Foster’s weaknesses and repeat her mistakes. Instead, they want a traditional party led by Stormont’s former Secretary of Health, Edwin Poots.

DUP MLA Edwin Poots (C): While Arlene Foster set up the incentive program for renewable heat, Poots introduced Irish children’s heart surgery and developed an assembly partnership with Sinn Féin. Photo: David Young / PA

Much of the public will find this incomprehensible, partly because it is the opposite direction they expect and partly because Poots is considered an almost comically backward figure with his creationist and conservative views. However, this is the direction that St Andrews took, and according to this theory, Poots deserves attention. Like Foster, the IRA tried to murder his father. Unlike Foster, he has shown that he can leave it behind. While Foster set up the incentive program for renewable heat, Poots introduced Irish children’s heart surgery and developed a real assembly partnership with Sinn Féin. He helped negotiate the 2018 contract to restore decentralization, which Foster did not want to sell after objections from the Orange Order. Poots is now negotiating another agreement. It is perfectly reasonable to believe that he could sell it better by convincing the orange men of their merits or telling them to like it or clump it.

Paramilitary past

Of course, Poots could still alienate large sections of the voters just by being a religious and social conservative, regardless of his success in Stormont.

Sinn Féin is considering a similar change in personnel. The combined roles of deputy party chairman and Stormont chairperson Michelle O’Neill was to be split, with former minister Conor Murphy being the favorite for the Stormont job. O’Neill is 42 and has no paramilitary past. Murphy is a former IRA prisoner from the Troubles generation. Although not as dramatic as replacing Foster with Poots, many would see O’Neill being replaced by Murphy as a reversal of the suspected direction.

Selling a Stormont deal is a big challenge for Sinn Féin, as a vocal part of its base has given up deconcentration. In the spirit of St Andrews, Murphy is better equipped to promote an agreement that O’Neill has eluded.

This is part of a regrouping of Sinn Féin across Ireland. Following the setbacks in the Republican election last year, senior party figures told the Irish Times that the leadership of Mary Lou McDonald should not be seen as a sign of a move to the center. “We don’t forget our roots,” said one.

If Sinn Féin and the DUP have to go back to their roots to return to government, how far can they ever grow beyond them? The margin-in model has its logic, but appears to have reached its limit. In the British parliamentary elections in December, the votes for Sinn Féin and the DUP fell to 52 percent. If both parties fail again and become a minority, it is time to rethink the idea of ​​building from the center.

advertisement