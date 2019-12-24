advertisement

Arkansas Cops tase each other while singing Christmas carols

Arkansas rookie cops had to sing Christmas carols before being hit by stun guns – all of which were videotaped and posted on the department’s Facebook page. As part of the electroshock arming training, police officers can have the weapon tested so that they can assess the pain it causes. The local department in Conway, Arkansas, decided to conduct such training for rookie officers two days before Christmas. “Christmas carol and taser training go hand in hand,” wrote the department on its Facebook page. “Just ask beginners at your Conway police department.” The first officer to go through the ordeal gives his name and date and starts singing “Jingle Bells” before another officer – without a camera – shoots him and what appears to be agony. Two other officers hold him and drop him to the ground. Next up is one of these officers, who anxiously stumbles across “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” before being beaten. “Here’s a little present for you. Have fun … Merry Christmas !!!” said the department. Credit: Conway Police Department via Storyful

