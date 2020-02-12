The bracketology season is heating up seriously, and there is still a little more than a month until the selection Sunday. How is the cutline developing with the bubble watch this week?

The selection Sunday is a little over a month away and it is still very difficult to sort the bracketology image. This season has been unpredictable since the opening tip in November and there will surely be more surprises in the coming month. As a result, there are very few things that should be taken for granted. This applies in particular to the current bubble situation, since several teams only fight for a few places in the rear area of ​​the projected fields.

Especially the Pac-12 and SEC bubble images have been crazy lately. While Stanford has moved from a previous top 25 team to a permanent place on the bubble, the state of Arizona has emerged from nowhere to join the potential general conversation. In the SEC, on the other hand, almost every bubble team is struggling to get the profits it needs to stay competitive.

Hopefully, this fourth edition of my Bubble Watch will help summarize the current bracketology landscape. The play separates each participant into one of four categories and then offers a breakdown of all teams that are not banned. Here’s a quick reminder of the bracketology levels:

Bubble Watch Categories:

Lead pipe lock: Aside from a massive breakdown, these teams are safe NCAA tournament teams.

Festival in the field: In the first months of the season, these teams put together strong resumes and would not sweat at all if the selection Sunday was this weekend. However, you cannot lose a number of games in a row and still stay safe.

Some sweat: Teams in this category are in a dangerous area, but would most likely be participating in the NCAA tournament. As long as they stay on course, there is a general imperative in their future. However, slips could increase the potential sweat level.

Double the deodorant: These are the squads that would sweat the most on Sunday if the tournament started today. You still have a lot to do to either stay in the projected field or work your way into it.

Now let’s dive straight into the fourth edition of the 2020 Bracketology Bubble Watch! This version of the Bubble Watch takes into account games played until February 11th, and the Current Bracketology Placement is based on my updated field from the same date. All leaderboards / quadrants are through February 10th.