Remy Martin scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, and his 15-foot throw with 16.2 seconds left gave Arizona State a 66-64 comeback win over USC in a Pac-12 game Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

The Sun Deviles had lost 15 straight field goal attempts before the winner of Martin’s game, who hit the board on the chalkboard, once circled the rim, hit the table again, circled the rim twice more and finally fell.

Alonzo Verge Jr. had 16 points off the bench, and Rob Edwards had 11 three-pointers for the Devils Sun (15-8, 6-4 Pac-12), which overcomes a deficit of 13 points in the first half to complete a sweep in homeschooling Los Angeles. They have won five out of six.

Jonah Mathews had a season-high 22 points and tied a season-high five 3-pointers. Daniel Utomi had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Nick Rakocevic had eight points and 12 boards for the Trojans (17-7, 6-5), who have lost three straight since making it through January without a back-to-back loss. to-back.

Utomi gave USC the 64-59 lead on two free throws with 2:22 left before Arizona State scored the final seven points. Martin batted for a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to tie it at 64 with 2:15 left. Ethan Anderson (12 points) missed two free throws with 1:03 left for the Trojans.

USC missed the last three attempts of its field goal, and Mathews’ contested 3-pointer with three seconds left failed to reach the edge.

Arizona State remained one game in the losing column behind Pac-12 leader No. 24 Colorado (8-3).

Edvard’s second 3 pointers in a 10-2 run gave Arizona State its first lead, 52-51, with 13:03 remaining, and Martin’s uncle at 11:28 gave the Sun Devils a 56-52 lead , their biggest. It was their last field goal until his game winner.

USC shot 41.8 percent and had a season-high 24 rebounds, 11 in the first nine minutes of the second half against a full-court Arizona State press.

USC center Onyeka Okongwu had five points and six rebounds. He was team-high in points (17.0) and rebounds (9.0).

