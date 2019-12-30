advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was straightforward Monday when asked if he thought his team could win with someone other than Jameis Winston at quarterback.

“With another quarterback? Oh yes,” Arians said, through the Tampa Bay Times. “If we can win with this, we can definitely win with another.”

Arians’ answer, though comical, gives no answer to the decision before the Buccaneers.

Winston has now completed the fifth year option of his contract. Tampa Bay has to decide whether to dump his pickup truck to Winston – through the franchise tag or transition label – or try to find a replacement.

Winston led the NFL with 5,109 yards and became the first player in league history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns (33, in fact) and 30 interceptions. The 25-year-old also set a record for most of the turnaround selections for a setback after his seventh came during overtime Sunday to lift the Atlanta Falcons to a 28-22 victory over Tampa Bay.

Winston has thrown for 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in 72 career games since being selected by the Buccaneers with the 2015 NFL Draft overall pick.

Winston will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins in March.

“I’m going to think in a couple of weeks, we’re going to have a decision on which way we want to go,” Arians told Winston, according to Athletics. “Will we allow it? Surely not. You lose your leverage as well.”

