Ariana Grande recently released a new live album for the Sweetener World Tour in 2019 under the name K Bye For Now (swt live).

The singers previous albums and singles received a lot of recognition in 2018 sweetener Tour won their very first Grammy for the Best Vocal album, however Thank you very much, continue received several nominations for the best prices in 2020.

Her music is on both Apple Music and On. To listen Spotify, Ariana was overly excited when she first started pointing out the release.

a little something to thank you for everything and to make it easier for you to say goodbye to this chapter

love you

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 23, 2019

Thank you, swt. ‘K bye for now (swt live)’ has been released. Love you. https://t.co/dtrrF0tSzn pic.twitter.com/1EmVGMAtrR

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 23, 2019

