Ariana Grande was stunned on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards last night in Los Angeles. While her Giambattista Valli creation was invaluable as it was created especially for the evening, the star also wore a somewhat more economical accessory.

According to Grandes stylist Law Roach, she wore a pair of Christian Louboutin heels under her dress. There was another secret under the red soles of the feet.

No, the Valli dress wasn’t the only one-off she wore. Her Louboutin heels were also fitted with bespoke non-slip soles.

Though they may have had a little more grip than those that are available from stock and are around $ 10, this is an inexpensive trick that prevents you from finding a cropper on a carpet, red, or otherwise.

CREDIT: Christopher Polk / Shutterstock

Although Grande was nominated five times, including in the “Record of the Year” and “Album of the Year” categories, for “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next”, she missed a gong. Most of it went to Billie Eilish.

She played: “Imagine” with the glowing ball from her Sweetener World Tour, “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music” with a live orchestra, “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next”.

