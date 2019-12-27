advertisement

All of the “Arianators” had expected to say goodbye to their favorite artist Ariana Grande, and she had to cry on the last day of her “Sweetener” tour after the 10-month tour. And she made it clear that she was grateful to the former participants at every stopover on an excursion that was an important part of one of the pop success stories of the year.

“It would not have been this year as it would have been without you,” Grande told the fans on Sunday, December 22nd in the forum and wiped away tears during a spontaneous five-minute speech. “Thank you for traveling around the world to see me. How many of you flew everywhere to see me? I mean why? Why? Thanks and why? I do not deserve this”.

The Los Angeles conclusion was good mood and good tears when Grande sang something that obviously wasn’t part of her set when she came to a number of arena shows and festivals in April and May: a Christmas mix. Grande has just released his EP “Christmas & Chill” from 2015 on vinyl and has called it “my favorite work … my favorite project” in the last social media posts.

She also made her reappearance in the digital charts “the happiest I’ve ever had”. His mid-set gathering included three songs from this project (“December”, “True Love” and “Wit It This Christmas”) ”) with an earlier single,“ Santa Tell Me ”. But she and her group of dancers performed the Christmas sidebar on a non-festive procession and thought Santa’s mini-skirts were the end of the show.

“If you’re not sure why I cried all the time, this is the last show on Sweeteners Tour,” said Grande. “I can’t tell you how much fun this experience gave me. Everyone worked so hard and was away from their families and homes,” he said. “Everyone is so nice and lovely … being away from home and family for so long and nobody has a bad attitude.”

Grande did not mention that the Republic label had just released a new live album of the tour titled “K Bye For Now (swt live)” while continuing the show. The first four words of this title appeared in the script when he left the stage, and the audience might not have noticed that it was a compliment to a soundtrack that was released on what they had just seen, as well as a melancholy farewell note.

The songs that appear on the live album on and next to the road tour and have not survived to the end include “Successful”, “Love me harder”, “Tattooed heart”, “Nur 1”, “Gute Nacht N Come on”. Get well soon, “Break Free” and a mixture of “Right There”, “You Never Know” and “Break Your Heart Right Back”.

