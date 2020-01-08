advertisement

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are the two most followed women Instagram, The first outperforms 170 million followersas Texas accumulates 164M Fans.

A situation that suggests that they are rivals but nothing further from reality. It is known that Ariana and selena maintain an excellent relationship. And be careful, because so many friends could have shared a bed partner.

in the 2015, the relationship between Grande and Big Sean has been announced, A love story that they never hid.

Love is born from music

According to the singer himself, they met with the recording of the Best mistake Song, and from there came love. “We are both able to put our situation aside and just be and create as an artist because those are the situations that people are facing and we have to make music that people can identify with.” Big Sean Media explained E! News,

In the meantime, Ariana referred to the singer when she won a prize. “Many thanks to my friend who made me laugh on the red carpet despite the nervousness and the unpleasant interviews,” said the singer at an event.

Ariana Grande’s alleged secret love

But eight months later, love is over. The reason loud Big Sean, was due to the “immaturity” of the singer. However, the rumors pointed in the other direction.

There were many who claimed that the separation was actually in the rapper’s Delos from a possible romance of Grande with the young singer Justin Bieber,

The suspicion that arose from a “too loving” hug Grande and Beaver played in a performance that they joined in a duet The forum Stadium in California,

ON Justin Who to remember when he later had a relationship Selena Gomez, A romance that lasted two years before the artist left for the model Hailey Baldwin,

However, Ariana I never admitted that this was the reason for their separation and argued that the real reason was their busy schedule.

