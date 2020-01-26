advertisement

Two of the most anticipated appearances at the 62nd Grammy Awards are Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Grande will deliver one of the night’s most enthusiastic performances, while Shelton and Stefani will perform their top duo “Nobody But You”.

Grande will also learn if she has won major awards, including album and record of the year.

Before the big night, the artists made themselves felt on the official red carpet of the show. Before the broadcast, CBS shared photos of their arrival (Grande pictures by Phil McCarten; Shelton and Stefani pictures by Francis Specker).

