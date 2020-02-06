advertisement

Last year it was announced that Ariana Grande would be a guest in a series of Jim Carrey’s Showtime series “Kidding”.

With the season premiere next Sunday, the anticipation for Grande’s upcoming appearance increases.

The global entertainment superstar will appear in the fifth episode of the season, titled “3101”. The broadcast will take place on February 23.

“It was crazy,” Grande tweeted about the look. “It’s a very crazy episode, lol. But really special. Heavy and sweet. The writers and team are really wonderful there. And Jim is really a dream. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. Watch the first season to prepare for it. It’s a great show. “

To further support the appearance, Showtime has shared some press photos:

Ariana Grande as Piccola Grande in KIDDING, “3101”. Photo credit: Beth Corey Dubber / SHOWTIME. (L-R): Jim Carrey as Jeff Pickles, Ariana Grande as Piccola Grande and Catherine Keener as Deirdre in KIDDING, “3101”. Photo credit: Beth Corey Dubber / SHOWTIME. (L-R): Jim Carrey as Jeff Pickles, Ariana Grande as Piccola Grande and in KIDDING, “3101”. Photo credit: Beth Corey Dubber / SHOWTIME. (L-R): Ennui Le Triste and Ariana Grande as Piccola Grande in KIDDING, “3101”. Photo credit: Beth Corey Dubber / SHOWTIME.

