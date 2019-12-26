advertisement

The ex-husband of Norwegian princess Märtha Louise, the writer Ari Behn, committed suicide at the age of 47, the BBC reports.

The death of the man was confirmed by his spokesman. The King and Queen of Norway expressed their deepest sympathy and said that Behn had played a very important role in their family for many years. “We have warm and good memories with him.”

It is not known why she committed suicide, but before that she had spoken openly about how much her separation from Princess Märtha had affected her.

“I was shaking and my teeth were pounding,” he recalled in an interview after Dagbladet’s divorce last year. “I thought I was going to die. I felt like I had a heart attack, a stroke, and a stroke.”

Behn studied at the Moss Forest School and later at the University of Oslo. He had a bachelor’s degree in history and theology. In 1999 he published his first book, the short story “Trist som faen” (“Hellboy Sadly”). Some works were published later.

On May 24, 2002 Behn married the Norwegian princess Märtha Louis. She is the only daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja. Princess and Behn have three daughters, Maud Angelica (2003), Leah Isadora (2005) and Emma Tallulah (2008).

The couple announced the divorce in 2016. At the time, Märtha Louise informed the media that she had grown up with her for a long time and was no longer on the same path. The marriage was officially divorced a year later.

