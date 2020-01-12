advertisement

BUENOS AIRES – President Alberto Fernandez said he has set a March 31 deadline to renegotiate Argentina’s rampant public debt and that a more “innovative” International Monetary Fund endorses his government’s direction.

Argentina is in talks with bondholders and other creditors to restructure about $ 100 billion in debt, including the IMF owed about $ 44 billion.

“I think from here until March 31 our trajectory will be very clear,” Fernandez said in an interview published Sunday by the El Cohete A La Luna news website. “This is the ceiling we set because it has considerable maturity.”

Fernandez, a moderate left-wing Peronist, was elected in October with a mandate to end the painful fiscal cuts implemented by his predecessor, Mauricio Macri.

Fernandez’s supporters expect more state spending to help families struggling with low growth, rising poverty and inflation above 50%.

After assuming the presidency just over a month ago, his government has announced plans to raise taxes on farm exports, as well as efforts to monetize foreign assets and Argentine tourism dollars spent abroad.

The measures have drawn criticism from the opposition but, according to Fernandez, won IMF approval.

“Everything that we have proposed so far has been seen as an essential starting point for the direct deployment of the economy,” Fernandez said of his government’s initial talks with the global financial institution.

IMF officials in Buenos Aires did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fernandez said the new IMF managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, aimed at a more “innovative” approach than its predecessor, Christine Lagarde.

“In the Lagarde era, they wouldn’t have taken all this with love, they would have seen it in a critical way,” he said. “It’s a good start, but I think there is a lot to do.” (Reporting by Maximillian Heath; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

