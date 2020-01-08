advertisement

The winners in Group E were confirmed Argentina after a 3-0 win over Croatia, which saw Guido Pella and Diego Schwartzman defeat Marin Cilic and Borna Koric respectively.

They joined Serbia, Spain, Great Britain, Russia and hosted Australia as the sixth group winners, leaving two points for the best ad run that may be required.

As it turned out, the results meant Belgium and Canada, the two teams that kept the spots on Wednesday’s action, were able to maintain their positions without games.

While Argentina had already beaten Croatia 2-0, Andrés Molten and Maximo Gonzalez’s victory over Ivan Dodig, while Nicolas Mectica secured Canada, not Croatia, advanced as the second best runner-up.

Thursday’s final round 8 starts with Australia vs. Great Britain and Argentina vs. Russia on Thursday, and Serbia will face Canada when Belgium leaves Spain a day later.

Canada could also have been rejected by France or South Africa, which would have won a 3-0 clean sweep against each other to make progress.

But after Giles Simon defeated Lloyd Harris, Kevin Anderson fought back and beat Benoit Pierre 2-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-5) and put an end to France’s hopes.

Standing as France’s number one player in France after Gael Monfils left, expecting a 5-4 game in the second and third sets but unable to convert any of those opportunities, Anderson also saved the game for his own service.

Subsequently, South Africa won the match 2-1 and overcame the breakthrough.

Poland beat Austria 2-1, and Hubert Hurcats won the final round match against Dominic Thyme, the second defeat of the fourth world week, as no nation reached the knockout stage.

Georgia beat Uruguay 2-1 in a 2-1 draw that will not go any further. Pablo Cuevas is dissatisfied with the warning about the lack of effort during the defeat of Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Japan’s Aponia won the first two matches of the tournament, but their 3-0 defeat on Wednesday eliminated them.

