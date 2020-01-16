advertisement

A team from Arellano, which the coach did not call “four-goal” after his debut, returns to the field against Mapua on Thursday and shoots for a second win in a row and the solo lead at the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Although coach Obet Javier had a direct win against Lyceum last week, he is by no means convinced that his lady chiefs are in championship form.

“We really don’t recognize the pressure of a” four-peat “and only do what we can do for school, but the way we play now doesn’t deserve a four-peat,” said Javier after a 27:25, 25:20 , 25:20 victory, in which MVP Regine Arocha led the double final with 18 points, Javier remained optimistic that things would be fine and the tournament would go well. “We’ll get to that level.”

Arocha, who said after the victory over Lyceum that she would like to suffer a bang with another title, is expected to lead Arellano again as incumbent MVP Necole Ebuen is still recovering from the surgery.

The Lady Chiefs and Lady Cardinals collide at 2 p.m. after Jose Rizal and San Sebastian met at 12 noon.

