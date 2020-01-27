advertisement

Arellano competed against an undefeated squad and finally remembered who is the defending champion of the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament.

And with that came a similar memory from Necole Ebuen: she is the acting MVP of the NCAA.

Arellano whipped San Beda, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22, at the Filoil Flying V Center, making Ebuen strong for the Lady Chiefs.

advertisement

She ended up with 12 points to support Regine Arocha, who had 18 points, including three service aces and two blocks and 15 digs.

More importantly, she helped a team put a game on hold that his coach had previously criticized for letting go of his guard too many times.

“I have to bring my game back because my team needs me,” said Ebuen in Filipino.

“We can no longer rely on Regine. We all have to make a contribution, ”said Ebuen after a breakout game.

“I have to bring the old game back,” added last season’s MVP, who hit the game’s last deadlock at 22 before killing San Beda star Nieza Viray with a kill block to freeze the win ,

The Lady Red Spikers lost three wins in a row for the first time since the start of the season.

Cesca Racraquin had 16 points and 16 digs, while Viray added 14 markers and nine shots for San Beda.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Losa had 18 points, 15 points and 23 appearances when San Beda improved to 3-1, while Arellano suffered his first loss after four consecutive wins in the men’s division, 25:15, 25:19, 23 : 25, 25: 25. 16.

The Braves topped the Junior Red Spikers with 25: 15, 25: 19, 25: 22 and remained perfect in five games.

Perpetual Help moved up to third solo rank after beating Jose Rizal 25: 19, 25: 20, 25: 20 in the other game.

Jhona Rosal had two blocks to finish with 15 points and collected 13 digs, Shyra Umandal also had two blocks for a 10-point attempt, while Yanca Tripoli scored nine points, including two aces for the Lady Altas.

Perpetual continued its rise from a season opening defeat to the College of Saint Benilde as it now has a 4-1 mark.

“We are satisfied, but we cannot be satisfied because we are playing Arellano on Wednesday,” said Perpetual coach Macky Cariño.

The Lady Bombers, headed by Dolly Verzosa with 13 points, fell to 1-4.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement