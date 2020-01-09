advertisement

Last year’s runner-up Perpetual and former champion St. Benilde shared a mission when they launched their campaign on Friday at the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball at the Filoil Flying V Center.

Stop Arellano’s bid for a fourth crown.

The Lady Altas was denied last year by the Lady Chiefs of the Triple Crown and has the bigger ax to prevail against the defending champions.

Eternal coach Macky Cariño said the opening game against St. Benilde will be a measure of their readiness this season, in which the Altas will do without Cindy Imbo.

The Lady Blazers, the only team that has broken Lady Chiefs’ dominance in the past five seasons, came fourth at the recent Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference and hopes to stop Arellano by offering the NCAA crown can .

An intact Arellano will begin its campaign against Lyceum right after the opening ceremony.

In the men’s division, Perpetual opens his pursuit of a third crown in a row against St. Benilde at 3:30 p.m.

