advertisement

Billie Whitehouse, a thirty-two-year-old Australian fashion designer and tech entrepreneur, has spent years trying to find the best use of vibrant fabric. In 2013, she imagined vibrant underwear for couples in long distance relationships (she called it Fundawear). After that, she did a G.P.S. blazer, which vibrates to tell the wearer when to turn right or left (Navigate). His latest invention is the vibrating yoga pants, which buzzes on contact with specific body parts as directed by a cell phone application that calls poses (Nadi X).

One recent Friday morning, Whitehouse invited a handful of Instagram influencers – mostly women, mostly tall – to a loft at NoHo to test the pants. Carpets were placed next to a breakfast table topped with oats overnight and gluten-free banana bread.

Whitehouse started with a demonstration, assisted by a yoga teacher named Melini Jesudason. “Now I’m going to adjust the vibrational force,” she said, giving Jesudason a walnut-sized black battery and asking him to tie it in a small port behind the left knee of his pants. black. The pants buzzed. Whitehouse, who has shaggy blonde hair with dark roots and dark eyebrows, said, “The vibrations will guide your concentration.” The idea is that when you perform an asana, five sensors in the pants scan your body, collect data, and calibrate your alignment. If off, the pants vibrate and vibrate in the targeted places, to indicate where to make an adjustment. After each pose, the application on your phone will say “Congratulations”, in a robotic female voice. Or he will say, “Please look at the instructor and try again.”

advertisement

After a few poses, Whitehouse called his guests for breakfast. There was a pair of Nadi X pants, which cost two hundred and fifty dollars, in each place, as well as a bottle of CBD oil.

Folasade Adeoso, an influencer with eighty-six thousand followers, had traced her eyes with a gold lining. The vibrant pants, she said, were “very fashionable for me.” She had already slipped into hers and was doing squats to test the elasticity of the fabric. “They’re cool,” she says. “They sort of remind me of the aliens.” She pointed to the tiny threads threaded through the fabric.

Isabelle Chaput, half of a French performance-art duo who wears matching outfits, asked if the pants could be washed. Whitehouse nodded. “It was an interesting hell of a trip – the wash test, the machine dry test,” she said.

Chaput nodded. “I think they make my butt look as good,” she said.

Whitehouse explained how, upon arriving in America, she found the yoga classes intimidating. “This is where Nadi comes from,” she said. To create the Bluetooth technology necessary for the vibrating pants, Whitehouse hired a team of engineers. They spent two years collecting data from a hundred yogis, on five continents, on the most common mistakes people make when doing specific poses. Then, they sewed sensors into the linings of some test pants and synchronized them with an application they had created, using the data. The pants, which are made in Sri Lanka, must be charged between workouts.

Whitehouse told the group that she would offer yoga sequences designed to be done by wearing the vibrating pants on an airplane. “Sitting is the new smoking habit,” she said. “This is a real epidemic. It is not only because we are in the office all day but because we are constantly on planes! “(Because the app uses Bluetooth, it works with a phone in airplane mode.)

One woman asked, “Can you make sequences for music festivals?” Another asked if they were suitable for her boyfriend, who is six feet nine.

After breakfast, Whitehouse conducted a few other demos. “In Sanskrit, nadi are the communication channels that exist around the body when all of your chakras are aligned,” she explained. She tapped a battery twice and waited for it to light up. “These things are monogamous, I always say. They only like to be connected to one phone. “

“We want to enter the market with a lot of consumer feedback,” she said. “The big vision is to have a complete communication highway around the body. When you are walking down the street, it is this data bubble that can be delicious. And then we will follow it over time. We have a cohort analysis, establishing the performance of the groups in certain poses. We can individualize it. If Whitehouse’s customers agree to share the data generated by their pants, she could become the big brother of the wellness package. “We just have to get them approved,” she said. “Because of privacy laws.” ♦

advertisement