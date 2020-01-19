advertisement

Soup is always a popular choice with my children. They feel that they are not really committing themselves to dinner, just decorating the table with their presence for a quick bowl of soup.

Of course, I fill the soup with things high in protein and carbohydrates to keep them full and happy. I used tofu here, but leftover chicken or pork works well too.

My main ingredient for a good soup like this ramen is the broth. I always froze a couple of glasses of broth, either vegetables or chicken. Not only does it have a great taste, it also provides additional nutrients.

At worst, picky eaters drink the broth and eat the pasta. But it’s amazing how quickly children accept different flavors. As soon as I explain that fish sauce is basically the equivalent of salt, they take on their funky smell and spray it along with squeezing limes and spreading sesame seeds.

Any interactive personalization of dinners that can be done by reaching over the table, passing bowls and glasses, is always appealing to my gang. Since drinks are inevitably spilled, we have flat, solid-bottomed breakfast juice glasses that are practically unbreakable.

I buy organically grown miso soup bags from my local health food store and usually get the sea vegetables or tofu version. They are ideal for a quick lunch and form the basis for this soup.

I sometimes use Thai curry paste instead of miso and add a dash of coconut milk for the creaminess, along with fish sauce and lime for this essential sour and salty combination. It is pure comfort food.

TOFU RAMEN

For 4 people

ingredients

2 eggs

½ red pepper, chopped

100 g mushrooms, cut into thin slices

1½ l chicken broth of good quality

4 thick slices of ginger

5 lime leaves

4 star anise

2 bags of dried miso soup with sea vegetables

8 tender broccoli stalks, roughly chopped

400 g of pasta

1 packet of pressed tofu

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

½ teaspoon honey

2 tbsp coriander leaves

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon of toasted sesame seeds

method

1 Place both eggs in a small pan, cover them with cold water and bring them to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook for three to four minutes, depending on how soft you want the yolk to be. Drain and cover with cold water before peeling. Put aside.

2 Put a teaspoon of oil in a large pan. Fry the mushrooms and red pepper for a few minutes. Pour in the broth and bring to the boil with ginger, star anise and lime leaves. Add the miso bags and stir. Simmer at low temperature.

3 Cook the noodles according to the package instructions: Usually simmer for three to four minutes. I usually put the broccoli in a steamer over the pasta to cook at the same time, or add it raw to the soup and cook for a few minutes.

4 Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan. When the tofu is wet, pat it dry with kitchen paper. Dice the tofu and add to the pan. Lightly fry the cubes over medium heat until they take on color. Add the soy sauce, honey and sesame oil. Stir gently to coat each cube.

5 When it’s time to serve the ramen, build a noodle nest in each bowl. Add the fried tofu, broccoli and coriander. Pour over the hot broth, sprinkle with half an egg, spring onions and sesame and serve immediately.

