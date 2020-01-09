advertisement

Recycling seems to be as easy as putting paper in one wastebasket and plastic in the other, but it’s not that easy. Many recycling centers have to deal with things that clog their conveyors, items that end up in the landfill, or items that contain materials that can be toxic to workers. Since we can no longer just throw our garbage to Asia, we have to take care to be vigilant.

The main problem is that most plastics are not recycled. According to a report by BC Hydro, Canadians dumped 3.3 million tons of plastic in 2016, and 85% of it went to landfill. Much of this plastic was recyclable, but many of the articles in this report are things like plastic coolers and toys that are not recyclable at all.

Electronics can also be a difficult problem if not disposed of properly, as it can contain harmful components such as mercury. BC has set up an electronics recycling program, and the thermostat recovery program enables citizens to properly dispose of their thermostats. There are numerous electronics recycling points throughout the province where old electronic products are sold.

advertisement

Cleaning your recyclables before throwing them in the trash can also makes a big difference. According to BC Hydro, only a few spoons in a peanut butter jar can contaminate a ton of paper. Pizza boxes soaked in oil actually belong in a landfill because cleaning the oil in the depots can be costly and can damage the machines.

Even little things like separating the components of your coffee cup into the assigned containers or finding out how to properly recycle something that you’re not sure about can be very helpful. By implementing environmentally friendly concepts such as reusable coffee cups and reducing disposable plastics, the amount of unnecessary waste in landfills can be reduced.

This article originally appeared here.

advertisement