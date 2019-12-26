advertisement

If you are a Prime member, you undoubtedly know that thanks to Amazon Prime Video you have access to a lot of free streaming content. You can stream all kinds of originals such as The Boys, Jack Ryan and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, as well as films and TV series from third-party studios. You can also buy movies and shows for streaming, and Amazon Prime Video apps are available for every device you can imagine, from televisions and streaming media boxes to smartphones, tablets and computers.

What you may not realize is that you can also subscribe to premium channels directly in the Amazon Prime Video app. And right now Amazon is running a great promotion that gives 50% off the monthly costs of 17 different premium channels. The deal includes Starz for $ 4.49 per month, Showtime for $ 5.49 per month, Epix for only $ 2.99 per month, Nick Hits for $ 3.99 per month, Comedy Central Now for $ 1.99 per month and more. Visit this page on the Amazon site to see all the channels included in this great sale, and to subscribe.

These are all channels that are part of this Amazon promotion:

Starz

Show Time

Epix

cup

Masterpiece

Nick Hits

Boomerang

MTV hits

PBS Children

Lifetime Movie Club

Comedy Central now

shiver

Sundance Now

Smithsonian Channel Plus

History safe

PBS Living

Topic

