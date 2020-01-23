advertisement

I have a question that I hope you can answer. We have laced our trees from a tree nurse so that our trees have a beautiful shape and even look good when they are cut again. In almost every other tree I see, almost all branches are cut off and only the main trunk branches remain. My question is: is this really the right way to prune trees? Or is it good for some trees but not for others? If you could explain the advantages and disadvantages of this type of pruning, it would be very welcome. – Annette Popelar, Anaheim

They hired a knowledgeable tree cutter, but I can’t say the same thing to those who choose to have their trees peeled, rather than pruning them minimally and aesthetically. When it comes to pruning trees, less is more and no more than 30% of the tree tops should be removed at the same time.

Remember that no tree ever wanted or needed to be pruned in its habitat. We cut trees because they are dangerous or because they block the sun or grow too close to structures or to each other. The air circulation is restricted by them and the leaf and stem surfaces cannot dry out. This provides an excellent environment for the multiplication of fungi and insect pests. The only trees you could rightly cut back as radically as you describe them would be certain rampant growers that are kept to a desired size to avoid the problems mentioned above.

The scalping process you observe is called pollarding, in which all branches are cut back to a few feet from the trunk or even to the trunk itself. Candidates for pollination include mulberry (Morus spp.), Elderberry (Acer negundo), elderberry (Sambucus spp.), Ash (Fraxinus spp.), Elm (Ulmus spp.) And eucalyptus. Polling is not meant to preserve the beauty of the trees, but is only for useful purposes, even if those of us who have to look at Pollard trees end up with sore eyes.

In response to my advice to keep a constant layer of mulch around the plants, to compost or shred green waste, but not to put palm fronds in a shredder and instead throw it in the green waste recycling bin, I received a warning from Pam Hopkirk of Santa Ana: “My green trash can is labeled” No palm fronds “,” she wrote.

For this, Roger Lipps from San Gabriel puts his palm fronds in the black general trash can. Lipps also admits that palm fronds got stuck in his chopper, adding, “I’m proud of my success with avocados and blueberries.”

Lipps has 24 blueberry bushes, from which he harvests 30 liters of fruit every year. Aside from the continuous mulch his bushes enjoy, Lipps attributes his success to the use of sulfur in the soil (90% elemental sulfur) twice a year. Like azaleas, blueberries require an acidic pH value that is achieved through regular sulfur applications. Joseph Mastro from Temecula sent me pictures of gardenias with iron deficiency – leaves are yellow with green veins – which would also benefit from the regular use of soil sulfur. After years of encountering wriggling gardenias in a variety of local gardens, I can say with certainty that gardenias in the alkaline soil of southern California almost always need additional iron – or sulfur – that lowers the pH of the soil so that iron is already available in the soil will plants – stay lush and green.

I’ve always heard that you have to change the position of tomato plants in the garden from one year to the next. If you plant an autumn garden with another vegetable plant, for example sugar snap peas, does that count as plant rotation? Or would you have to plant the tomatoes in another place the following spring? My vegetable garden is not that big and from the point of view of the sun and space, one side of the garden is best for the tomato plants. – Lynn Pedersen, Porter Ranch

Yes, snap peas would be a rotation, but ideally there would be a number of additional rotations before you plant tomatoes again at this point. Eliot Coleman, for example, the dean of vegetable growers in this country, recommends the following eight-year rotation: tomatoes, peas, cabbage, corn, potatoes, pumpkin, a root crop (carrots, radishes, beets, onions) and beans.

Coleman also recommends planting green manure along with your tomatoes or other vegetables. Green manure crops such as clover are handled and left in the soil for the nitrogen they provide and for stimulating the activity of useful soil microorganisms. In a four-year crop rotation, a fruit crop (tomato, eggplant, pumpkin) is usually followed by a root crop, then a legume crop (peas or beans) and finally a leaf crop (cabbage or lettuce). Here too it is recommended to combine green manuring with the cultivation of a vegetable plant or between two crop rotations.

Tip of the week: If your space is strictly limited and you want to grow tomatoes in the same place year after year, I would recommend hybrid and not heirloom tomato varieties. Finally, the reason for the crop rotation is the elimination of the accumulation in the soil of disease organisms that are specific to a particular culture or plant family. However, hybrids are bred for disease resistance. If a hybrid tomato seed pack is marked with the letters VFN, it means that this strain is resistant to Verticillium and Fusarium fungi, as well as nematodes, which are microscopic worm-like organisms that attack roots. Heirloom varieties whose seeds were brought from their countries of origin by grandma and grandpa are less disease-resistant. I would also plant clover after harvesting tomatoes – and now would be an excellent time to do so – as this has a dampening effect on the growth of soil fungi. Aside from plowing the clover back into the ground, it would also be beneficial to dig compost into the soil before the tomato plants are planted next year. Clover seed is available in nurseries and animal feed stores, as well as through online providers.

