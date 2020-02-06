advertisement

If the election goes into the last round, economic policy remains a priority, especially with regard to spending in areas such as housing. The campaign raised a number of important questions, only a few of which will be answered in Saturday’s vote. These include the effects of a shift to the left and the big problems of whom you can “trust” in public finances. Here are the key questions and what they mean for what’s next.

1. Has Ireland become socialist?

Sinn Fein’s demand that the state play a more direct role, particularly in residential construction, but also in areas such as childcare, has clearly met with approval. But it is part of a general shift to the left, at least in terms of government participation. Fianna Fáil also calls for the construction of church houses to be promoted, and parties like the Greens, the workers’ and social democrats have all their variations in their manifestos. Even if Sinn Féin does not play a role in the formation of the next government, anyone in power is likely to try to empower local authorities to build more houses – and possibly a larger government role in other key areas of ” To strive for quality of life ”like childcare.

