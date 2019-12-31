advertisement

Wireless technology is ubiquitous, and when it comes to Bluetooth headphones, there is no doubt that they are comfortable and easy to use. We all love the lack of dangling cables you connect to a physical device and the way high quality sound is heard right in our ears. The big question, however, is whether Bluetooth speakers are safe.

Apple uses Bluetooth technology with its AirPods sold in millions and offers a magical experience of seamless transmission that is voice activated via Siri. Other wireless brands are cheaper, but offer the same listening experience.

Bluetooth is so commonplace that most people now just accept it as we don’t question how electricity or the internet works. Headphones with cables look a bit old-fashioned. But is that a mistake?

First of all: How do Bluetooth speakers work?

Bluetooth works through electromagnetic radiation. Electromagnetic fields (EMF) are invisible areas of energy or radiation that are generated by electricity. Our mobile phones, microwaves and Bluetooth speakers emit a very low EMF, which is known as high frequency radiation (RFR). All wireless devices use this frequency to pass digital information through the air and transmit it seamlessly, so RFRs are literally everywhere.

There is not much we can do about it, but there are special concerns about the safety of mobile phones and Bluetooth speakers. Since both devices are used in close proximity to the head and for such a long time, they can pose a health risk.

The potential dangers of Bluetooth technology

A study conducted by the World Health Organization in 2011 identified the RFR as a possible cause of cancer. Glioma is a type of malignant brain tumor associated with the use of cell phones.

A study conducted by the National Toxicology Program in 2018 found a proven link between exposure to RFR and cancer. They tested this on rats and mice and found that it caused cancer tumors. It is important to note that the rodents received far higher radiation doses than the corresponding amounts that people receive with cell phones.

So are Bluetooth headphones safe?

Bluetooth headphones emit much less radiation than cell phones, so they are much safer to use. However, according to scientists, there are some concerns. The specific absorption rate (SAR), ie the amount of radiation that is absorbed by the body, can vary depending on the device.

The Apple AirPod with 0.466 watts per kilogram is within safe guidelines. Long-term use has never been tested, however, and scientists fear that prolonged use could increase radiation exposure and affect the brain. Other brands could be higher – the legal limit is 1.6 watts per kilogram, but scientists warn that this is an unregulated market and long-term exposure could lead to an increased risk.

Sleep Headphones

Listening to music helps improve the sleep pattern, suppresses external noise and has many positive health benefits, according to scientific studies.

Alternatively, turning off ambient noise and replacing it with active noise cancellation technology is the right solution without the need for Bluetooth.

You can achieve active noise cancellation without Bluetooth. There are sleep headphones that work without a Bluetooth connection. QuietOn Sleep earplugs, for example, suppress low-frequency noises such as traffic or snoring and have a battery life of 20 hours. Although these sleep headphones have no connected cables, they also do not work via radio technology and therefore do not emit any radiation.

How to protect yourself when using Bluetooth headphones

To ensure that you are safe and minimize risk, you should take some precautions when using Bluetooth technology. If you use Bluetooth headphones for sleeping, always set the timer so that you do not absorb radio waves during sleep. Don’t let children with thinner skulls and developing brains listen to Bluetooth unattended for hours.

Is there really a risk of using bluetooth headphones?

When it comes to the safety of Bluetooth headphones, it is important to have a certain perspective. We are surrounded by WIFI and low-level RFRs. So unless you’re building a Faraday cage – a housing to block electromagnetic radiation and not an everyday option – you’re exposed to this invisible magnetic field most of the time.

In addition, the science of the effects of Bluetooth technology has not been thoroughly studied. It is possible that the potential risks are exaggerated and no one really knows the long-term effects of in-ear speakers. However, to be on the safe side, it’s important to know that there is a potential risk, and when in doubt, choosing a pair of sleep headphones that don’t work over Bluetooth is undoubtedly a safer and risk-free option.

